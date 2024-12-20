Éire Go Brách CSC donate £6,000 of vouchers to Christmas appeals

DONATION: Wee Duff and Danny Campbell from Éire Go Brách CSC make the presentation to Paul Doherty from Foodstock

WEST Belfast Celtic supporter's club Éire Go Brách have donated £6,000 worth of food and meat vouchers to a number of local organisations ahead of Christmas.

The vouchers will be distributed by Foodstock in Andersonstown and Footprints Women's Centre in Poleglass.

Aidan Digney from Éire Go Brách CSC explained: "We are proud to carry on the charitable tradition of Celtic Football Club.

"The original founders intended it as a way of raising funds to help feed the poor and hungry from the large Irish diaspora that had settled in Glasgow and surrounding areas, largely since the great hunger in Ireland four decades earlier.

"We, along with friends from other CSCs have raised money through our annual charity walk in the Mournes and we are privileged to be able to put the proceeds back into helping the most needy and vulnerable a little through the festive season."

