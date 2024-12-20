'Phenomenal' response to Lenadoon community group's toy appeal

CHRISTMAS COLLECTION: The team behind the Glen Parent Youth and Community Group Toy Appeal

GLEN Parent Youth and Community Group in Lenadoon have hailed local people for a "phenomenal" response to their annual Christmas toy appeal.

Launched five weeks ago, the generosity of local people, businesses and organisations will ensure families have a better Christmas this year.

Among the main contributors were Belfast Central Mission, Bunscoil Phobail Feirste, Sarsfields GAC, St Paul's GAC, Lab Fitness, Donegal Celtic Youth, Whiskey and White Podcast, St Oliver Plunkett Nursery and Tribe Gym.

As well as toys, local boxers Tommy McCarthy and Tyrone McKenna also bought £1,500 of JD Sports and One 4 All vouchers, which will be given to teenagers.

Organiser Robert Sands said the response "has been phenomenal".

"We know that families, schools, individuals and businesses are struggling at this time, yet people put their hands in their pockets to help others," he said.

"This event has grown year by year and without the support of each other, it would only have been an idea. The toy appeal is what Christmas is all about, people coming together to help others."

Karen Nugent added: "Hundreds of toys and vouchers for teenagers have been donated and we also had food vouchers for families. We cannot thank everyone enough for their generosity."

Boxer Tommy McCarthy added: "I am from Lenadoon and used to come here when I was a kid. When Robert told me about the appeal, I didn't have to think twice. I knew I wanted to help out.

"It is very important for everyone to look after each other. You don't want any child to wake up on Christmas morning with nothing."