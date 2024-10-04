Family left homeless after lucky escape from arson attack on home

A WEST Belfast family have been left homeless after an arson attack on their home at the weekend.

Kirstie Oakes and her two boys, Aaron and Caolin had a lucky escape after someone attempted to set fire to the porch of the flat in the Broom Park Heights area of Twinbrook overnight on Saturday.

Damage was caused to the property and the front door handle had been tied to a fence preventing the door from opening.

The family has now been left homeless after being too frightened to return home. They are currently staying in an Airbnb in South Belfast and are working with the Housing Executive to arrange suitable temporary accommodation. They are also being supported by the kids' father Gerard Grogan.

"Petrol had been poured and set alight in the stairway. There was a gas cannister found as well," Kirstie explained.

The fire-damaged stairway

"We are very lucky the fire didn’t spread to inside the flat. The door handle had been tied to a fence. There is only one way in and one way out.

"I am absolutely terrified. My boys are so scared too. I am still in the clothes from when I left. I am too scared to go back and pick up possessions. I just hope I can get somewhere sorted soon. My boys need to go back to school."

Police are treating the incident as arson endangering life with intent.

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 557 29/09/24.”

"A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.