After 10 years, local Men's Shed keeps on keeping on

OPENED in 2012, the North Belfast Men's Shed has been tackling social isolation and promoting health and wellbeing for older men ever since.

Located in Edenderry Industrial Estate off the Crumlin Road, the Men's Shed is an opportunity for men over 55 years old to share skills, learn new skills or just have a cuppa and a chat.

Billy McCord was diagnosed with cancer and joined the North Belfast Men’s Shed in 2012 after his treatment left him sitting at home doing nothing.

Billy explained more about the concept of a Men's Shed.

"The concept of a Men’s Shed originated in Australia many years ago," he explained.

"There are between 50 and 70 men’s sheds here now. Basically, we welcome men aged 55 years old and above who have retired from work for one reason or another and may just be sitting at home.

"The men come in and do things like woodwork, copperwork, mosaics or just sit and have a cup of tea and a yarn.

"We also go out on regular trips, including to visit other men’s sheds.

"We have a membership of around 43. Each member pays £15 a month, which goes towards food costs, trips and the upkeep of the building. We open our doors five days a week."

Billy said health is a key aspect of the group's work.

"Men don’t talk about their health or what is wrong with them.

"I think when men come here, they come out of their shell within a certain period of time and they settle in well.

"I had bowel cancer in 2012 and I was sitting about the house a lot during my recovery. I found out about the Men’s Shed and it really helped me tackle that isolation I was feeling."

Like many community groups and organisations, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was huge on the North Belfast Men's Shed.

"Covid had a really big impact on us," added Billy.

"We were unable to meet up in person and many of the men who have underlying health conditions have still not returned.

"We were closed for a long time and when we opened, we had all the correct health and safety procedures in place.

"We had a few Zoom meetings which helped us keep in contact with each other, but it obviously wasn’t the same as meeting in person."

Billy says the next challenge for the Men's Shed will be the anticipated steep rise in prices this autumn and winter which will make it hard for the group to continue to provide all the services it offers.

"Our bills are rising but we hope to be able to open as much as possible over the winter," added Billy.

"It will be a tough time but I hope we can get through it.

"The Men’s Shed is so important for some of our members. It is a lifeline for them.

"We are on the look out for a new building to lower our costs, so we would appeal for the public to let us know of any opportunities in North Belfast."

North Belfast Men's Shed

Unit L41, 326 Crumlin Road

Belfast

BT14 7EE