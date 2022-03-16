Community Food Bank in Ardoyne receives £1,000 donation from David Cross Foundation

DONATION: Fr Gary Donegan and Bill Shaw present the cheque to Nichola Bradley of the Community Food Bank in Ardoyne

THE Community Food Bank in Ardoyne has received a welcome donation of £1,000 from the David Cross Foundation.

The Foundation was established in 2015 by Dr Terry Cross in memory of his son who tragically died aged 33 from malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer.

The Foundation is headed up by trustees, Fr Gary Donegan, Bill Shaw of the 174 Trust and Presbyterian Minister Stanley Gamble.

This week, they presented Nichola Bradley with a cheque of £1,000.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Fr Gary Donegan said: "We thought the Community Food Bank would be worthy recipients and we are delighted to be associated with the donation.

"Bill himself helped host the Food Bank in the Duncairn Centre during the pandemic.

"They continue to do great work helping people in the local community and I hope this donation can help them continue this work further."