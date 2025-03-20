Concern over series of violent incidents on one day in South Belfast

SDLP Botanic councillor Gary McKeown has condemned a series of violent incidents that took place in the Ormeau Road and Holylands area on the same day.

An armed robbery, the theft of a bike at knifepoint and an aggravated burglary involving weapons all took place late on Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

At around 4.55pm, a man in his 50s entered a business premises on Agincourt Avenue armed with a knife.

After making threats towards staff, he made off in the direction of Botanic Gardens with a sum of cash as well as rolling tobacco and cigarettes.

Just before 8.40pm, officers on patrol in the Ormeau Road area were flagged down by a member of the public who reported that his electric bike had been stolen.

He told officers that the bike had been taken at knifepoint by two men believed to be in their 20s.

A third incident occurred at around 9.35pm, when a white Mercedes and a blue Volkswagen Golf pulled up to a residential property in Damascus Street.

Substantial damage was caused to the windows of the property before six people made off from the scene.

Four people - two men aged 34 and 20, a woman aged 21 and a young person aged 16 – were arrested and have since been released on bail.

Councillor Gary McKeown said he was concerned by the number of incidents in a small geographical area.

"I'm very concerned at the spate of violent crimes committed around the Ormeau Road and Holylands area on a single day," he said.

"This is an appalling series of events and my thoughts are with the victims.

"To have an armed robbery, the theft of a bike at knifepoint and an aggravated burglary involving weapons all taking place within a short period and in a small geographical area is worrying and I'm sure those affected are very shaken.

"This is a very popular area and would have been busy with families and visitors over St Patrick's weekend, so the community will be understandably worried.

"However, this is generally a very safe and vibrant area and these incidents are not reflective of this, so it is important that those responsible are caught.

"Anyone with any information on these violent incidents should come forward."