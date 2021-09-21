As Boris touches down in US, Capitol Hill pols urge action on British amnesty plan

36 members of the U.S. Congress have written to the Primer Minister Boris Johnson calling on him to scrap plans for a Troubles amnesty.

In an open letter, drafted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians in America (AOH), the Congressmen have called on the British Government to abandon plans to introduce a statute of limitations for all Troubles killings and crimes prior to 1998.

The letter warns that attempts to "renege" on legacy commitments in the Stormont House Agreement are a "serious mistake".

"We represent districts with large Irish American populations, and many of our constituents have expressed grave concern over these legacy proposals that would lead to major setbacks in the search for justice and reconciliation," the letter reads.

The U.S politicians expressed disappointment about a lack of progress on the mechanisms contained in the Stormont House Agreement, including the establishment of a Historical Investigations Unit.

"We are disappointed to learn that instead of taking constructive steps to fulfil these promises, British Parliament plans to produce new legislation that would modify Stormont House Agreement legacy laws and institute a ban on legacy inquest and prosecution of former soldiers who served in Northern Ireland during the conflict," they wrote.

"To be clear, we strongly disapprove of these proposals. We believe that they would not only prevent a pathway to justice, but that they would also strip these families of their legal rights protected under European Law and the Good Friday Agreement.

"The issue of legacy killings spans across generations, and any continued deprival of justice will only further deepen the wound that this history has on Britain and Ireland.

"We are concerned that these proposed legacy laws would strain the British-Irish relationship and cement widespread feelings that justice is again being denied."

The letter calls on the Prime Minister to "reexamine" the proposals and to "reaffirm" his government's commitment to the Stormont House Agreement.

Relatives for Justice CEO, Mark Thompson, described the letter as "critical".

"This is a major intervention by U.S. politicians who share the grave concerns of families and all of those invested in human rights," he said.

"The proposed legislation is an act of political vandalism against the Good Friday Agreement, human rights and the rule of law. This intervention by U.S. Congress is as welcome as it is critical."