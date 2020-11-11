Congressman Boyle will be a ‘key’ influencer

IRISH INFLUENCE: Mark Thompson with Congressman Brendan Boyle, right, and his brother Kevin, left

THE son of a County Donegal emigrant, who has been returned to the United States House of Representatives for a fourth time, will be “key” to progressing the human rights agenda in Ireland, Relatives for Justice has said.

Congressman Brendan Boyle was returned in Tuesday’s elections after holding the seat for the Democratic Party since 2014.

The 42-year-old previously served as a representative in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, where his younger brother Kevin still holds a seat.

Their father Francis emigrated to the United States in 1970 from Glengcolmcille.

Following his election success, Congressman Boyle has also been tipped for position in the Administration of US President-elect, Joe Biden.

This week, he was congratulated on his re-election by Relatives for Justice CEO Mark Thompson.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Mr Thompson said: “He will be key in terms of creating a progressive society here where equality and human rights flourish.

“You’re talking about a young Congressman who has energy, capacity and ability in abundance, who is completely tuned into all of the affairs on this island, to its relationships internally and externally.



“He is tuned into the human rights, equality and justice agenda as part of our transition.”

Congressman Boyle was among a number of prominent representatives who hosted Relatives for Justice during a congressional hearing in 2018.

He was also part of a delegation, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to Ireland’s border regions.

Asked about the prospect of Congressman Boyle taking a position in a Biden administration, Mr Thompson said: “Brendan Boyle has the ear of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, he sits on the ways and means committee, and he has the ear of the President-elect.”

Adding: “If he isn’t in the new administration he will still have influence on the US agenda in terms of Ireland, and that can only be a positive.”