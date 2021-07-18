Following in the Belfast footsteps of 1916 hero Connolly

A new James Connolly heritage trail is set for launch this summer as part of Féile an Phobail.

Developed by the James Connolly Visitor Centre (Áras Uí Chonghaile) with support from the National Lottery’s Heritage Fund, the trail will explore the role and contribution Connolly made to Belfast during his time here and his lasting legacy on the city.

Áras Uí Chonghaile announced the trail launch as it unveiled a packed summer 2021 programme full of discussion, debate, film, and more.

Seoladh Chlár Fíorúil an tSamhraidh | Virtual Summer Programme Launch💫



We've some wonderful events happening in the coming months at Áras Uí Chonghaile!



Full programme here👇

Although Áras Uí Chonghaile has now reopened to the public, the programme will be delivered virtually, via the Centre’s online platforms, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The first James Connolly Heritage Trail tours will form part of this year's Féile an Phobail, which kicks off on August 5.

Stretching from the Docks to the Falls, the James Connolly Heritage Trail will make use of augmented reality to bring the story of Ireland’s foremost Marxist thinker and revolutionary.

Those who embark on the trail will be able to access information by using their mobile or smart device. By scanning at stations across the city, tourists will be able to view a range of information about Connolly, the workers of Belfast, and they key events and figures of his time.

Séanna Walsh, Centre Manager, said: "We are delighted with the range of topics covered in our Clár an tSamhraidh, with debates and discussions on historical figures, international events and modern-day trade unionism.

"In addition to our programmed events, this clár sees the launch of our James Connolly Heritage Trail, which will give us an insight into Connolly’s work here in Belfast with our ground-breaking Augmented Reality app.

"We are very pleased once again to be presenting some of our events in partnership with Féile an Phobail, including our annual James Connolly Lecture.

"We hope that visitors will use this opportunity, as we emerge from these Covid times, to come visit Áras Uí Chonghaile, explore the James Connolly Experience and try out our new café, James’, which has been hugely popular so far."

For more information on the work of Áras Uí Chonghaile, the James Connolly Visitor Centre, or to check out its summer programme, click here.