Conor set to run 330 miles from England to Andersonstown in memory of mum Barbara

AN English man is running 330 miles to Andersonstown this month in memory of his mum.

Conor Bird (33) lives in the English seaside town of Ramsgate. Ten years ago his mum Barbara Bird (51) passed away from Lymphatic Cancer.

In her memory, Conor is fundraising for the Pilgrims Hospice in Margate, where staff cared for his mum in her final days.

Starting on October 22, he will run 30 miles a day from the hospice and hopes to arrive at Barbara's childhood home in Andersonstown on November 2 – ten years to the day of her passing.

Conor will be joined by his eight-year-old daughter, Elsie for the final 10km to Andersonstown.

Conor and daughter Elsie

"This is going to be no easy feat as I’m not an athlete and I’m a full time dad, husband and plumber," said Conor. "However, watching mum fight cancer like she did will give me all the motivation to get this challenge done.

"All donations made will be going to Pilgrims Hospice East Kent, who took such great care of my mum in her time of need.

"Cancer now affects one-in-two people and places like Pilgrims are absolutely vital in offering care to people battling cancer."

You can donate to Conor's fundraising challenge here.