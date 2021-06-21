Construction begins at new Ballygomartin Road housing development

NEW DEVELOPMENT: Eugene Logue foreman, Quigg Building and Surveying; and Jim Burke Hagan Homes Director of Sales and Acquisitions.

CONSTRUCTION has started on a new £2.9m housing development on the Ballygomartin Road in North Belfast.

Highgrove Meadows, which sits at the foot of Divis Mountain will employ 39 people during the construction phase and is set for completion by the end of this year.

The £2.9m scheme by Hagan Homes will feature 29 high spec two-bed apartments, which will be available through estate agents Rodgers and Finney and Colin Graham Residential with prices set to start from £95,000.

Speaking about the site, Hagan Homes Director of Sales and Acquisitions Jim Burke, said: “Ballygomartin Road is an area of Belfast that summons great loyalty from its residents and as a result is an area in need of new homes.

“Its strong community ambiance coupled with its enviable location, close to the city centre, makes it a popular choice for all different types of homeowners, from those who are new to the market and those who are downsizing and seeking a blank canvas on which to paint their next journey in life.

“We are delighted to be on site and add yet another listing to our portfolio.”

Highgrove Meadows is Hagan Homes’ third housing development in North Belfast in recent years. The company’s Thirty Eight North development of 38 three-bed semi-detached and detached properties on Lawnbrook Avenue is currently on sale.

Hagan Homes also built a development at 187 West Circular (West Circular Close) in North Belfast in 2015.