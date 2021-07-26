Consultation launched on Glider rollout to North and South Belfast

A PUBLIC consultation has been launched to seek views on the emerging routes for Phase 2 of the Belfast Rapid Transit Project (BRT2) to help inform the identification of a preferred route in both South and North Belfast.

Phase 2 of the BRT project is one of several infrastructure, tourism and regeneration projects being considered as part of the Belfast Region City Deal (BRCD).

The project aims to extend the rapid transit network into and beyond North and South Belfast as well as connecting the existing G2 Glider service (which currently links Belfast City Centre to Titanic Quarter) to Queen’s University and Belfast City Hospital.

The following route options which form the basis of the public consultation:

South Route – (Ormeau Road) - Running from the existing G1/G2 network at City Hall along Great Victoria Street, Bruce Street, Bankmore Link (proposed new public transport and active travel link) to Ormeau Road then continuing from Ormeau Road to Ravenhill Road intersection and along the Saintfield Road to Cairnshill Park & Ride.

G2 Extension - This route forms an extension to the existing G2 service (which connects Belfast City Centre to Titanic Quarter)running from the existing G1/G2 network at City Hall along Great Victoria Street, Bruce Street, Dublin Road, University Road, Elmwood Avenue and returning to the City Centre via Lisburn Road and Great Victoria Street. This route serves to link Glider with Queen’s University and Belfast City Hospital.

There are presently three options remaining from which a North route will be selected once public consultation responses are considered and further assessments are completed:

North Route (Antrim Road) - Running from the existing G1/G2 network at City Hall along Donegall Place and Royal Avenue. From here it uses Donegall Street to access Clifton Street and then from Carlisle Circus continues along the Antrim Road to a proposed new Transport Hub / Park & Ride facility on O’Neill Road.

North Route – (Shore Road Option A) - Running from the existing G1/G2 network at City Hall along Donegall Place and Royal Avenue to York Street. From here it runs along York Road and Shore Road to Longwood Road. It then continues along Longwood Road and Church Road to a proposed new Transport Hub / Park & Ride facility on O’Neill Road.

North Route – (Shore Road Option B) - Running from the existing G1/G2 network at City Hall along Donegall Place and Royal Avenue to York Street. From here it runs along York Road and Shore Road to Longwood Road terminating at a proposed new Transport Hub / Park & Ride facility adjacent to the Abbeycentre.

BRCD partners are currently considering which projects will be prioritised within the final deal.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “I am delighted to announce a consultation on the Belfast Rapid Transit Glider expansion to North and South Belfast.

"It is vital that we build on the success of Glider by expanding the service across the city. To date the Glider has been a hugely transformative project for Belfast, providing a modern, improved public transport experience for people who live, work, socialise in or visit the city.

"I want to see us build a better Belfast, and build that better Belfast together for everyone. I want the Glider service to bring people in all parts of our city closer together and open up opportunities for all communities, not just a few. That is why I want to hear from the people of Belfast.

“My Department has worked closely with key stakeholders in taking forward a feasibility and options appraisal to identify the most viable north-south route options. The purpose of the consultation launching today is to inform the public and other stakeholders of the emerging route options for the extension and to seek their views on those routes.

“Enhancing our public transport offering allows us to better connect communities, but also tackle the climate crisis. To deliver the change our society needs, we need to work in partnership. Therefore I would encourage you to get involved in this public consultation so we can deliver more together. This is your city, your community. Make your voice heard.”

Further details on the consultation are available here.