Work begins to demolish Corrib flats

THE demolition of Corrib Avenue flats has been hailed as the "end of an era".

Two of the three eyesore blocks have been demolished by the Housing Executive to make way for new social homes.

It is part of a phased demolition that is hoped to include all three blocks, which have been a magnet for anti-social behaviour and arson attacks in recent years.

Contractors hired by the Housing Executive began the demolition of two of the flats ahead of the Easter break. However, a third block remains as it has not been cleared of all residents.

Sinn Féin's Órlaithí Flynn said: "After a long and hard fought campaign to demolish the derelict flats in Lenadoon, they’re finally coming down.

"Previously a hotbed for anti-social behaviour, they will soon be replaced with over 20 new homes.



"I want to pay tribute to Alex Maskey, Arder Carson, and the local community who have worked so hard to get us here.



"The new homes will be much welcomed by the Lenadoon community."

In December, Belfast City Council approved plans to raze the flats and to build 23 social homes.

An application to build 13 houses and 10 apartments was initially submitted in July 2020, with Choice Housing expressing hope that plans would be approved in January or February of this year. However, the proposals had previously stalled as Belfast City Council awaited outstanding submissions from DfI Roads and Choice Housing.