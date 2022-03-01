Two blocks of flats at Corrib Avenue to be demolished

The Housing Executive has agreed to demolish two of the three eyesore blocks at Corrib Avenue to make way for social homes.

Community reps and residents have long-called for the blocks, which have been a hotspot for antisocial behaviour, to be demolished. However, proposals had been delayed as one of the three blocks has not yet to be cleared of all residents.

Local Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has now announced that two of the Lenadoon blocks will be demolished.

In December, Belfast City Council approved plans to raze the flats and to build 23 social homes.

An application to build 13 houses and 10 apartments was initially submitted in July 2020, with Choice Housing expressing hope that plans would be approved in January or February of this year. However, the proposals had previously stalled as Belfast City Council awaited outstanding submissions from DfI Roads and Choice Housing.

Ms Flynn said: "I’m delighted to announce that the Housing Executive have approved the demolition of two blocks of derelict flats in Corrib Avenue, Lenadoon.



"These flats are a hotbed for anti social behaviour and have been set on fire a number of times.



"Their demolition has been a long time coming and with a contractor now appointed I expect this to take place in the very near future.



"I want to thank Alex Maskey MLA, Cllr Arder Carson and the local community for their tireless work in getting this over the line."

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said; “We can confirm that plans for demolition are at an advanced stage and we hope work will commence next month, pending all necessary approvals.

“This will be a phased demolition of all three blocks at Corrib Avenue, paving the way for brand new social homes on site.”