Council approves legal graffiti walls for Belfast

BELFAST City Council has approved a plan to create legal graffiti walls for artistic purposes across Belfast after a motion by SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown.

The motion would provide legal spaces for street artists to showcase their work across the city and hopefully lead to a decrease in unwanted graffiti in other areas where it is not welcomed.

Councillor McKeown praised Belfast's art scene and its artists and said the motion would both highlight the work of street artists whilst cutting down on unwanted graffiti, which had become a regular complaint from residents.

“Belfast is lucky to have a fantastic art scene that rivals anywhere else on these islands. Over the last few years we have seen street art grow in popularity, whether to support an important cause or campaign, or just to give artists a chance to show off their creativity," he said.

"Alongside that we have also seen an increase in unwanted graffiti that has annoyed local residents and cost the council considerable sums to remove.

“I believe that by creating dedicated street art walls across our city we will be giving artists the perfect platform to showcase their work, while tackling issues around graffiti. Street art in Belfast has attracted attention from both local people and tourists alike, with some breath-taking pieces of work being shared widely online.

“I am delighted that my fellow councillors supported my proposal and look forward to seeing the creation of these spaces where our artists can show off their skills in an area created specifically for them."

People regularly contact me about graffiti, so I have proposed a game-changing council service for residents and staff to report it in to, with agreements to be made with utility providers requiring them to remove tagging and graffiti from their property as a matter of urgency. pic.twitter.com/N9ApRBnftH — Cllr Gary McKeown (@garymckeown) April 28, 2023

Councillor McKeown continued: “Council needs to work more closely with our arts sector to meet their needs and encourage our talented local artists to reach their full potential. A vibrant street arts scene should be an important consideration as we work to reimagine Belfast as a modern and forward-thinking city that reflects the population who lives here.”