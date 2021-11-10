Row at Belfast City Council over food and heating vouchers

A ROW has erupted at Belfast City Council over funding following a proposal by Sinn Féin to move money that was set aside to support small and medium sized groups across Belfast and allocate it to nine organisations that had been identified at the start of the pandemic.



Speaking after the meeting, Sinn Féin councillor, Danny Baker said people are seeing the most significant rise in the cost of living for many years, with the cost of heating and food continuing to increase.



“To help vulnerable pensioners, families and workers cope with the rising cost of living this winter, Sinn Féin proposed £650k to fund food and heating vouchers for thousands of families across Belfast.



“It beggars belief that the DUP, Alliance and Green Party united to vote down this proposal at the People and Communities Committee.



“In rejecting this proposal to support families and communities, these parties have displayed a complete disregard for the very real and tough challenges that face people this winter.



“Many people will face the very sad dilemma of heating their home or putting food on their tables. And there is an onus on all political parties to work together to ensure maximum support for those struggling.



“Sinn Féin will continue to work for increased supports to help vulnerable pensioners, families and workers as the cost of living continues to increase.”

Refuting these allegations, Green Party councillor Brian Smyth said: “We went with the Officer’s recommendation. Sinn Féin did not propose money for food banks.



“What Sinn Féin were proposing was that £400,000 of money that was set out for small and medium sized groups across the city who have been doing unbelievable work, including a lot of this work that Sinn Féin were talking about, Sinn Féin wanted to instead direct that money to nine organisations that were chosen at the start of the pandemic.



“We wanted the money to go to all of the groups in an open call process. What they had proposed wasn’t an open call process.”



Brian said that these groups are doing valuable work on the ground but that some of them are on their knees.



“For us it is about getting this money out and spread as far as we can across the city,” he continued.



“This isn’t just about nine groups. It is about openness and transparency. Sinn Féin have tried to deny that and spun it that it is about Alliance, the Greens and the DUP holding back food vouchers which is a load of nonsense.



“This was proposed under the Department for Communities community recovery funding update. That is their Minister. This money is for some of the most diverse groups throughout the city who were given grants the last time around and we want to throw it back open to them instead of just allocating it to nine organisations.



“We are 20 months into this and we now need to call for a review so that Council can see what is the best way to deal with this money. We are talking about significant levels of tax payers' money being distributed at a city level and we want to see it done in the best way but also the most open and transparent way.”