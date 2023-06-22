Council proposal to make private companies clean up graffiti on their property

OVER TO YOU: Cllr Gary McKeown has put forward a motion to make companies responsible for cleaning the graffiti on their public property

A PROPOSAL by the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee in Belfast City Council to make private companies responsible for cleaning up graffiti on their property has been approved and will now be drawn up.

The proposal aims to make private companies responsible for cleaning up graffiti tagging on their property, instead of it being the responsibility of Belfast City Council. This will mean if an electrical box belonging to a company is covered in graffiti – that company and not the council – will then be responsible for making sure it's cleaned and maintained.

The move aims to save the council money which could be spent elsewhere and also help alleviate the graffiti problem which has grown in recent years.

SDLP councillor for Botanic, Gary McKeown – who proposed the motion – said: “I want to set up something that when someone sees an electrical box for example with graffiti on it they can report it and the company who own it will be notified and will come out and remove it and there will be an agreement between the councils and the owners for them to remove it.

“Rather than the council having to go out and clean the graffiti off something such as a phone or electrical box, which it doesn’t have the resources to do, it will be the responsibility for whoever is making money off it or whoever owns it.

“It won’t be used to remove graffiti artwork but for graffiti tagging which has got worse over recent years. Council only has resources at the moment to go out and remove graffiti which is offensive and ratepayers' money shouldn’t be used to remove graffiti from property which is the responsibility of their owners.

My motion to tackle graffiti, which would require utility box owners and other telecoms and public bodies to take responsibility for removing tagging on their property, has been approved at committee, so officers will now report back on how the programme could be implemented. pic.twitter.com/aFFvjOBt56 — Cllr Gary McKeown (@garymckeown) June 14, 2023

Gary continued: “I understand they are also the victims here but they also need to be responsible for their own property and if their property is on public streets they need to maintain them properly.

“The plan has already been approved by the People and Resources Committee and it is now up to council officers to bring up a report and help bring it to life."