Council provisionally approves six new Irish language street signs

SIX new Irish language street signs in West and North Belfast have been provisionally approved by Belfast City Council.

At the recent People and Communities Committee, members agreed to the erection of a second street nameplate in Irish at Norfolk Parade, Ladybrook Grove and Greenan in West Belfast and Ligoniel Place, Mountainhill Road and Alliance Avenue in North Belfast.

Under the new policy, only 15 per cent of residents in favour is enough to erect the sign.

In Norfolk Parade, off the Glen Road (BT11), 47 occupiers (37.6 per cent) were in favour of the erection of a second street name plate 'Paráid Norfolk'. Two occupiers were not in favour and one occupier had no preference either way. 75 occupiers (60%) did not respond to the survey. One resident from Norfolk Parade who is not in support of the dual language street sign stated that the sign is a waste of money.

For residents in Ladybrook Grove (BT11), ten occupiers (47.62 per cent), were in favour of the erection of a second street name plate 'Garrán Shruthán na Bantiarna'. Two occupiers were not in favour and nine occupiers (42.86 per cent) did not respond to the survey.

At Greenan on the Shaws Road, 58 occupiers (42.03 per cent) were in favour of the erection of a second street name plate 'An Grianán' whilst 80 occupiers (57.97 per cent) did not respond to the survey.

Over in North Belfast, four occupiers (25 per cent) were in favour of the erection of a second street name plate for Ligoniel Place, translated as 'Plás Lag an Aoil'. Twelve occupiers (75 per cent) did not respond to the survey.

In nearby Mountainhill Road, 11 occupiers (28.95 per cent), were in favour of the erection of a second street name plate 'Bóthar Chnoc an tSléibhe'. 27 residents did not respond (71.05 per cent).

Finally, in Alliance Avenue, 86 occupiers (25.60 per cent), were in favour of the erection of a second street name plate 'Ascaill an Chomhaontais'. Seven occupiers were not in favour and four occupiers had no preference either way. 239 occupiers (71.13 per cent) did not respond to the survey. One resident from Alliance Avenue who is not in support of the dual language street sign said that funds could be spent on more important items for the area.

There will be a cost of approximately £2,610 for the manufacturing and erection of the dual language street signs, which will be covered in the Council budget.

The signage will be fully ratified at next month's full meeting of Belfast City Council.