Council to assess air quality on Crumlin Road

BELFAST City Council are to assess air quality on the Crumlin Road in North Belfast after installing a pollution monitor.

The device is located at the junction of Crumlin Road and Ligoniel Road.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy said: "I welcome Belfast City Council responding to our request to assess air quality here on the Crumlin Road and the installation of this pollution monitor.

“There is no doubt that at times of heavy congestion the air quality is impacted by the fumes from traffic which is a concern.

“The Crumlin Road is a major route for traffic coming and going from Antrim including the airport.

“This is an heavily populated area which includes many schools and I look forward to the results from this air quality assessment so plans can be designed to combat any negative impact local pollution is having.

“At this time of huge concerns about the global climate and indeed concerns over the proposed and unwanted incinerator at Hightown the air quality in the so-called Belfast bowl needs to be a priority for statutory agencies.”