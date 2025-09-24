Council to issue red tags for bins from Monday (and they won't be collected)

WARNING: Red tags will be issued on bins not complying with the new guidelines from Monday

BINS that don’t follow new Belfast City Council bin collection guidelines will receive a red tag and will not be collected from next Monday (September 29).

The move follows the rollout of amber tags earlier this summer, which acted as a warning system to highlight common issues such as overfilled bins, extra bags, or incorrect items being placed in recycling. To avoid a red tag residents must ensure their bin lids are fully closed, and bins are not lined with liners.

From Monday, red tags mean no collection until the problem is fixed.

Residents are also asked to:

Not leave extra bags beside bins – these won’t be collected

Put bins out by 7am and bring it back in by 7pm on collection day

Clearly number bins

Sort recycling correctly, wrong items mean no collection

Only put one black bin out per household (unless approved for extra capacity)

Never dump waste illegally – could result in a £400 fixed penalty

If bins are not presented correctly, they will receive a red tag outlining what they need to do before the bin can be emptied on the next scheduled collection day.

Residents are reminded of the free and simple alternatives available if bins are full:

Book a free bulky waste collection – visit belfastcity.gov.uk/bulkywaste or call 028 9027 0230

Take excess waste to your local recycling centre or civic amenity site

Flatten packaging to save space

Recycle more and use your food waste bin to save space in your general waste bin.

Councillor Ruth Brooks, Chair of the People and Communities Committee said: "We’ve introduced these rules to make sure everyone presents their bins properly, this will protect the safety of our staff, keep our streets clean and help us all recycle more.



“The amber tags were a chance for households to get used to these updated guidelines and think more about how best they can reduce their household waste and recycle as much as possible. But from now on, a red tag means your bin won’t be collected until the problem is fixed. This change is to ensure we have a consistent approach to our waste collection arrangements and helping our collection crews do their jobs safely and efficiently."

For more information, including help with on what goes in your bins and boxes and answers to common questions about bin collection arrangements, visit: www.belfastcity.gov.uk/bins.