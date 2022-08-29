Belfast's homeless crisis: Pregnant women queue at night for a bed

A LOCAL homeless campaigner has spoken out about the conditions facing women living on the streets of Belfast.

Former Deputy Mayor of Belfast, SDLP councillor Paul McCusker, who is also Coordinator of The People’s Kitchen, criticised the current system which sees homeless women who are pregnant, fleeing domestic violence or struggling with poor mental health and addiction queuing for beds at 10pm after walking the streets looking for a safe place.

‘‘I brought a motion to Council four years ago calling on the Housing Executive to provide more facilities for homeless women who are fleeing domestic violence, who are struggling with addiction but we haven’t seen that response from the Housing Executive and then with the closure of services like Regina Coeli House has a knock on effect for homeless women.

‘‘Queuing up for your bed at 10 o'clock at night and having to leave by 8 o'clock in the morning is no stability, these women would be very vulnerable.

‘‘The impact that crash facilities has on people is that it provides no stability, we need to look at more longer-term accommodation that’s going to help those women, having to queue at 10 o'clock at night and leave at 8 o'clock in the morning is not suitable and I don’t think it’s appropriate.’’

Cllr McCusker said the Housing Executive need to be provide "better solutions" around issues that affect homeless women who are presenting with complex issues such as fleeing domestic violence, those who are pregnant or who suffer with mental health or addiction problems.

‘‘These women need supported in a way that’s not going to be queuing for beds and having to leave the next morning, they need stability in their lives.’’

The social media takeover #enoughisenough was the latest part of the People's Kitchen campaign.

Representatives from local homeless organisations and the community participated in the online campaign demanding ‘‘real services for some of the most vulnerable people in our society".

The organisation behind this initiative, The People’s Kitchen, asked the public to take a photo with the poster which stated #enoughisenough and showed a homeless person in a sleeping bag. A series of hashtags were also included which focused on mental health, early intervention, dual diagnosis and overdose prevention facilities.

Cllr McCusker has spoken of the momentum that the campaign has built over the past number of weeks.

‘‘I think that this has definitely grown more over the past number of weeks, we know that homelessness has been a problem for many years, but we’re saying enough is enough.

‘‘Homelessness isn’t just about people who are on the street, it’s people who are in unsuitable accommodations, in hostels – people feel trapped within the system.

‘‘I believe it is a broken system and until we find better ways to support families and individuals who present as homeless the impact is going to continue to be had on those people in terms of the mental, physical and emotional impact on people’s health. The lack of suitable accommodation, the lack of access sometimes to health services.

‘‘I think definitely there’s a massive momentum that has been built over the past number of weeks and we need to keep that going to essentially look at how we can support those most vulnerable in our city.

‘‘I think we talk about models, like the Housing First model which is very successful in other parts of Europe and the UK. We need to be looking at other countries on how we can actually solve this problem and support those thousands of people who present themselves as homeless and need assistance.’’

Phillip Brett MLA joined the People’s Kitchen outreach team last week to see the work that they do and the challenges facing those experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health.

Humbled to join the @pk_belfast team on the streets of our City last night.



Their dedication to helping those in need is truly inspirational. https://t.co/X7m9qJHs7W — Phillip Brett (@PhillipBrett21) August 8, 2022

The North Belfast DUP MLA spoke of his commitment to ensuring effective change takes place.

"It was a humbling experience to join the wonderful team of volunteers from the People’s Kitchen, who devote their time to helping those most in need,’’ he said.

‘‘The challenges facing our city around homelessness, addiction and mental health is stark. In just one evening, support and assistance was given to 50 people. Day and daily the team at the People’s Kitchen are helping those most in need.

‘‘Only a collective response will deliver the resources and support structures needed to ensure the most vulnerable in our society get the help they need.

‘‘I am committed to playing my part in securing services that are better, that are fit for purpose and that are long-term, because that is what is needed and that is what people deserve.’’