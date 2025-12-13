A COUNCIL committee has approved a proposal by a West Belfast councillor to abolish the £25 charge for replacement alley gate keys.

Sinn Féin Cllr Claire Canavan took forward the proposal after residents in the Clonard area raised concerns about the cost of alley gate keys. Currently the Council charges £25 for replacement keys and the local councillor felt this could be a barrier for residents to access much-needed access.

The council committee supported the Falls Road councillor’s proposal and replacement keys will now be provided completely free of charge.

Speaking after the decision, Claire Canavan said: “I’m delighted the committee has supported my proposal. People told me time and again how frustrating and unfair this charge was, especially when these gates are meant to help keep residents safe.

“Scrapping the fee is a small but important change that will make things that little bit easier for residents. I want to thank everyone who raised this with me, your voices helped make this happen.”

The decision will now go to full Council in January for ratification and the councillor hopes that implementation will follow soon after.