'Kissing gates' at Ormeau Park to be replaced

WORK on making Ormeau Park more accessible from the Ravenhill Road is set to be completed by the end of the year.

The present 'kissing gates; which are Ravenhill Road entrance to the park operate by pushing and pulling to give a park user access to either side of a small enclosure.

Green Party Councillor Brian Smyth has been lobbying for some time for the replacement of the gates, but progress was badly hampered by the pandemic. He says the kissing gates are too restrictive and don't allow for good wheelchair, pram, mobility scooter and bicycle access, meaning some users are being forced to go the long way around and use other entrances.

Cllr Smyth said the new gates will make a big difference to those who currently have park access issues.

"For the new updated gates the Council have worked with disability advocate groups and they will make a massive difference," he said. "We are expecting the work to be completed by the end of the year, or the beginning of next year. The reason for the delay is the ongoing water works which are being undertaken in the area and sites on the road are currently being used as building sites.

Met council officers today around replacement kissing gates for Ormeau Park on the Ravenhill Rd side. They have agreed to replace the gates with bigger ones that are DDA compliant to help people with mobility issues.



"When the current building work is complete then the Council can come and replace the gates at the same time which makes more sense than replacing each one individually. I've been to the area with Council officers and a lot of people also had problems bringing their bicycles through the gate.

"Some people don't like the idea of kissing gates but the reason the Council have them there is to stop children potentially running out of the park and on to the main roads. I've also spoken with Cycling UK Northern Ireland and we're having a meeting at Easter as well as with disability advocacy groups to go over the plans for the new gates."