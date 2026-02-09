A FALLS councillor has called for urgent action to be taken to address ongoing concerns by residents of Ross Mill apartments in the Clonard area.

A recent meeting, organised by the Clonard Residents' Association, provided residents with an opportunity to outline a range of ongoing concerns, including a leaking roof, broken entrance gates, poor cleansing standards and ongoing difficulties with bin and waste management.

Sinn Féin councillor Claire Canavan said residents are frustrated by the lack of progress to date and now expect to see meaningful improvements. Speaking after the meeting, she said the issues raised were both serious and long-standing.

“Clonard Residents' Association invited me to meet with residents of Ross Mill to hear first-hand about a number of pressing problems affecting the complex," she said.

"I have raised the concerns directly with the complex’s new management company and have requested a meeting involving both residents and management to outline clearly what steps will be taken to address the problems. Residents are entitled to live in safe, clean and well-maintained accommodation.

“It is essential that these issues are resolved as quickly as possible. Residents deserve proper living conditions and to feel safe in their own homes.

"I will continue to work alongside residents to ensure the necessary improvements are delivered."