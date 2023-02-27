Councillor welcomes £25,000 funding for Ligoniel

A Sinn Féin councillor has welcomed £25,000 of funding to enhance the Ligoniel area of North Belfast.

The funding was approved at last week's City Growth and Regeneration Committee of Belfast City Council.

Councillor Ryan Murphy said: “I welcome this Belfast City Council funding for Ligoniel which is a rapidly growing community uniquely situated on North Belfast’s hills.

“It is vitally important that the pace of expansion of this area is met with appropriate funding and this £25,000 will help to enhance the fabric of the community.

“Working with local small businesses and the Ligoniel Improvement Association we have successfully managed to access this funding for environmental improvements, street furniture and building enhancements.

“It is small but significant interventions like this that help to improve the quality of life for local residents and help to go some way in regenerating communities.

“Well done to all involved and we’ll continue to work hard in the best interests of the whole community.”