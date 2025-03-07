Councillors clash again over shared use of new Ballysillan Playing Fields pitch

BELFAST councillors have clashed again over plans for a shared pitch in North Belfast.

Work is due to begin shortly on the upgrade to Ballysillan Playing Fields, which includes a new state-of-the-art floodlit 4G pitch, refurbishment of the existing bowling pavilion, new children’s play facilities and a new open-air community event space.

The proposed new £7.5m development is being funded by Urban Villages.

Amateur League outfit Ballysillan Swifts FC say that the pitches were initially meant for use by their club exclusively but have now been earmarked to share with North Belfast NIFL Championship side Newington FC.

Last month, a divided council voted to make an application to the Football Fund supporting Newington Football Club to use Ballysillan Playing Fields as its home ground, alongside Ballysillan Swifts.

The issue was once again raised at Monday evening's full Council meeting, sparking debate across the chamber.

DUP councillor Jordan Doran said it was an "equality" issue for the Ballysillan area.

"This is not a sectarian issue but one of equality," he said.

DUP councillor Jordan Doran

"All the people of Ballysillan are asking for is that the business case that underwent extensive community consultation is delivered in full and unaltered. The primary purpose of this project is to support the people of Ballysillan.

"The cross-community work is done. It was a co-produced project between Ardoyne and Ballysillan. Ardoyne was unaltered. All the people of Ballysillan are asking for is equality.

"Urban Villages is a project based on building up communities working collaboratively, not have something forced upon them.

"The prospect of this Council flipping an event space is completely unacceptable. Ballysillan has multiple communities within it. This new facility was meant to unite those communities."

He proposed bringing the issue back to Urban Villages and bringing a report back to Committee on options for a home pitch elsewhere for Newington FC in North Belfast.

Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey hit back, stating a shared facility should be the way forward.

"I spoke last month about this facility making the best use of our public space and the best for the need of football in North Belfast," he said.

Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey

"Council officers have seen an opportunity to maximise the use of the facility to include a suitable stadium for Newington FC. The business case would then include both Newington and Ballysillan. This is a win-win for everyone.

"I genuinely think the opposition to Newington FC is because of where they come from.

"This Council should never support a public space solely used by one side of the community."

Alliance councillor Sam Nelson questioned the reasons behind objecting to a shared facility.

"I am disappointed we are having this discussion again," he said.

Alliance councillor Sam Nelson

"There is a pitch shortage in North Belfast and there is an opportunity to share a pitch. Every single bit of opposition to sharing is being put forward at every single opportunity.

"It is a twisted narrative to reject funding in this community because there is opposition to sharing a pitch.

"Alliance supports a pitch share. Council should be showing a lead in how we can move this community forward. We are not interested in supporting any division."

TUV councillor Ron McDowell said the issue has left a "bad taste" for people in the Ballysillan area.

TUV councillor Ron McDowell

"This is not about being against sharing but what we are against is this Council acting in bad faith," he stated. "For over a decade, this business plan was for Ballysillan Swifts and then at the eleventh hour what feels like a hijack and what I perceive as a hijack was a plan by this Council.

"This issue is leaving a really bad taste in the mouths of Ballysillan. This Council has acted in bad faith and needs to put it right."

DUP Alderman Dean McCullough said he has never seen Alliance councillor Sam Nelson in Ballysillan.

"Ballysillan Swifts entered into a fair process ten years ago," he said.

DUP Alderman Dean McCullough

"Their simple ask was that they have a football pitch. Imagine wanting a pitch in your own area? How sectarian of them?"

A vote on Councillor Doran's proposal to bring the issue back to Urban Villages and Council was lost after being supported by DUP, UUP and TUV.

An application by Belfast City Council to support Newington FC to use the facility will now go ahead.