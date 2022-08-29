Course looking at the history of Palestine-Israeli conflict set to return

COURSE: QUB's Richard Irvine will deliver the four lectures in Áras Úi Chonghaile

A COURSE looking at the history of Palestine-Israeli conflict which was brought to an early end due to the pandemic is due to resume at Áras Uí Chonghaile.

Organised by journalist Anne Cadwallader, the course will be delivered over four weeks by Richard Irvine, a frequent visitor and volunteer worker in Palestine and a member of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Richard has also led courses at the Queen's University Open Learning Centre and written for The Electronic Intifada. The course is a continuation of a longer series of talks that had to be curtailed when the Covid lockdown struck in March 2020.

It will focus on the Israeli occupation and the first intifada, the peace process, Israel’s disengagement from Gaza, deepening occupation in the West Bank, apartheid, normalisation and side-lining the Palestinians from 2014 to the present.

Speaking ahead of the discussions, course moderator, Anne Cadwallader, said: “I, personally, often criticise those in Britain and the South who wilfully overlooked what was happening in the North over the decades and I feel we should avoid doing the same with the conflict in the Middle-East.

“Ignorance may be bliss but it’s also short-sighted and callous. At least, by attending and listening to an informed and thoughtful tutor we can educate ourselves to understand more.

“Richard freely admits he has views on the conflict in Palestine but he also gives people an understanding of why the Israelis behave as they do – while not condoning the actions of the Israeli state."

Israel raided and ordered seven of Palestine’s premier rights groups closed. This alarming escalation stems from a decades-long failure by the international community to challenge Israeli apartheid. pic.twitter.com/namkytr0C6 — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) August 19, 2022

Anne added that if there are criticisms to be made of how the Palestinian leadership has responded to the crisis, Richard makes them.

“Richard provides a comprehensive reading list with hand-outs which provide a wide variety of reading. This short-circuits the otherwise massive amount of written information available.

“He is also more than happy to answer questions at the end of his talks, leading to a vibrant exchange of views.

“While he has his own views, he does not take a totally partisan approach, leaving space for people to make up their own minds.”

There is no cost for former participants who attended the course pre-Covid. New attendees, who are more than welcome, are asked to donate £20 for the four lectures with all proceeds going to IPSC.

Talks are in the conference room on the top floor at Áras Úi Chonghaile, 374 Falls Rd, Belfast, BT12 6DG Wednesdays, 7-9pm, from 7 September 2022. All welcome.