GP urges caution amid rising Covid cases

A WEST Belfast GP is urging people to "exercise caution" amid a current rise of positive Covid-19 infections.

It comes after the Department of Health announced changes to self-isolation rules and extended the availability of lateral flow testing in the North until July 31.

Adults who test positive for Covid-19 are advised to stay home and avoid contact with other people for five days after the day of test or from the day symptoms started.

As children tend to be less infectious than adults, this period is reduced to three days for children under 18-years-of-age.

Whilst the self-isolation period has been reduced, people are advised to avoid contact with individuals who are at higher risk from Covid-19 for the full ten days. They should also avoid visiting others in care homes, hospitals and other health and social care settings. Testing to end isolation is no longer advised.

Furthermore, if you have a high temperature or do not feel well enough to go to work or carry out your normal activities, stay at home and minimise your contact with others until you feel well.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other respiratory viruses such as flu.



Even with a negative test, if you have a temperature or feel very unwell, you are advised to stay at home until you feel better.



People are also being advised to avoid contact with those considered vulnerable and you should not visit others in health and social care settings if you are feeling unwell or continue to have symptoms.

The advice is for all people with symptoms of respiratory infections, not just Covid-19.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Dr Michael McKenna, of Thames Street surgery off the Falls Road is urging caution, despite the changes.

"It is important to exercise caution, particular around those who are vulnerable," he said. "The availability of testing has been prolonged until the end of the month, so please take advantage of that.

"If you test positive, please self-isolate and minimise contact, particularly from those who are vulnerable and elderly relatives until you test negative.

"The new advice seems a bit counter-intuitive. I would still urge caution. I would ask people to consider mask-wearing when out and about."

Dr McKenna says a rise in cases, like we are experiencing at the moment will be a common theme in the coming months.

"The two sub-variants of Omicron are still very much out there. The hospital admissions seem to be a milder form of the illness," he added.

"We are also seeing alot of people suffering longer lasting symptoms of Covid. This has not really been taken into consideration yet.

"It is likely we are going to see variants and patterns of rising cases. Thankfully, we have not seen a variant recently that is more deadly as was in the first and second waves."