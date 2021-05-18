Covid postcodes: Cases continue to fall across the city

FALLING NUMBERS: New positive cases of COVID-19 continue to fall across Belfast postcodes (Photo Credit: PressEye)

THE number of new positive cases of COVID-19 across Belfast continues to fall, according to the latest figures.

The latest statistics on the Department of Health’s dashboard shows the number of positive cases in each postcode as well the number of people tested and the incidence rate per 100,000 population over the last seven days (May 3-9).

In West Belfast, there were 32 new cases recorded (down from 36) followed by North Belfast with 16 new infections (down from 18).

There were 14 new positive cases recorded in South Belfast postcodes (down from 13) with the lowest number of cases in East Belfast of just seven (down from eight).

In terms of postcodes, the West Belfast postcode of BT13, which covers Clonard, Shankill Road, Woodvale, Ballygomartin, Springmartin, Glencairn and Highfield areas recorded the highest rate of infection in the city with 12 new positive cases and a rate of 49.4.

BT17, which includes Dunmurry, Hannahstown, Twinbrook, Poleglass and Lagmore, is next with 12 new cases and a rate of 35.2.

BT11 (Andersonstown, Lenadoon, Suffolk, Ladybrook and Turf Lodge) recorded five new cases and a rate of 18.3.

BT12, which covers Sandy Row, The Village and parts of the Falls, recorded the lowest rate of infection in West Belfast with three new positive cases and a rate of 10.1.

In North Belfast, BT14, which covers Crumlin Road, Ballysillan and Ardoyne, recorded 11 new cases and a rate of 32.6.

BT15, which covers York Road, Antrim Road and Sailortown, recorded five new cases and a rate of 18.7.

In South Belfast, there were just two new positive cases of the virus recorded in two postcodes.

BT7, which covers the Ormeau, Botanic and University areas, has the highest rate in the South of the city of 27.9 and six new cases.

BT10, which covers the Finaghy area, recorded two new positive cases and a rate of 15.8.

BT8 (Saintfield Road, Four Winds, Carryduff, Knockbreda, Newtownbreda) recorded four new positive cases of the virus and a rate of 13.2.

BT9, which includes Malone, Lisburn Road, Taughmonagh and Stranmillis, recorded two new positive cases and South Belfast’s lowest postcode rate of 7.0.

In East Belfast, the number of new infections is the lowest in the whole city, with only one new case recorded in two postcodes.

BT5 (Castlereagh, Ciarawood, Crossnacreevy, Gilnahirk, Knock, Braniel and Ballyhackamore) recorded six new cases of the virus and a rate of 15.2.

BT4 (Sydenham, Belmont, Stormont) recorded one new case and a rate of 3.8.

BT6 (Castlereagh, Woodstock, Cregagh, Knockbreda) has the lowest rate of infection in the city of 3.2 with just one more positive case recorded.