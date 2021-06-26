North Belfast records highest number of new Covid cases in city

HIGHEST RATE: BT14 recorded the most new positive cases of Covid-19 in any Belfast postcode and the highest infection rate in the city

A NORTH Belfast postcode has recorded the highest number of new cases of Covid-19 and the highest rate of infection in the city, according to the latest figures.

The latest statistics on the Department of Health’s dashboard shows the number of positive cases in each postcode as well the number of people tested and the incidence rate per 100,000 population over the last seven days (June 14-20).

NI #COVID19 data has been updated:



📊133 positive cases and no deaths have been reported in past 24 hours

💉1,951,243 vaccines administered in total



Dashboard ➡️https://t.co/YN16dmGzhv

Vaccines ➡️https://t.co/Yfa0hHVmRL pic.twitter.com/pQMNOJblBI — Department of Health (@healthdpt) June 21, 2021

BT14, which covers Crumlin Road, Ballysillan and Ardoyne recorded 30 new positive cases- – the most in any Belfast postcode and the highest infection rate of 88.8.

In terms of numbers of new cases, West Belfast recorded the most in the city with 58 new positive cases – up from 31 the week before.

North Belfast recorded 46 new cases (up from 31), with South Belfast recording 31 new infections (down one from 32).

East Belfast recorded the lowest number of cases in the past seven days (24), up from 20.

Elsewhere in North Belfast, the rate of infection is also high in BT15, which covers York Road, Antrim Road and Sailortown, with 16 new cases and a rate of 59.8.

In West Belfast, BT12, which covers Sandy Row, The Village and parts of the Falls, recorded the most new cases (21) and a rate of 71.0.

BT17, which includes Dunmurry, Hannahstown, Twinbrook, Poleglass and Lagmore is next with 18 new positive cases and a rate of 52.8.

BT13, which covers Clonard, Shankill Road, Woodvale, Ballygomartin, Springmartin, Glencairn and Highfield areas, recorded 12 new positive cases and a rate of 49.4.

BT11 (Andersonstown, Lenadoon, Suffolk, Ladybrook and Turf Lodge) recorded the lowest infection rate in West Belfast of 25.7 and seven new positive cases.

In South Belfast, the number of new positive cases and infection rate remains steady upon last week’s figures.

BT8 (Saintfield Road, Four Winds, Carryduff, Knockbreda, Newtownbreda) recorded a rate of 36.4 and 11 new positive cases.

BT9, which includes Malone, Lisburn Road, Taughmonagh and Stranmillis, is next with a rate of 35.1 and ten new positive cases.

BT7, which covers the Ormeau, Botanic and University areas, recorded seven new positive cases and a rate of 32.5.

BT10, which covers the Finaghy area, last week recorded no new positive cases but this week, recorded three new positive cases and a rate of 23.7.

In East Belfast, BT4 (Sydenham, Belmont, Stormont) recorded the lowest rate of infection in the city of 15.4 and four new positive cases.

BT6 (Castlereagh, Woodstock, Cregagh, Knockbreda) recorded 11 new positive cases and a rate of 35.1.

Finally, BT5 (Castlereagh, Ciarawood, Crossnacreevy, Gilnahirk, Knock, Braniel) recorded nine new positive cases of the virus and a rate of 22.8.