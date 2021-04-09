North Belfast: Covid victims to be remembered at Mossley

A tree will be planted at the Mossley Mill council buildings in Glengormley to remember those who have lost their lives to Covid-19.



There will also be a tree planted at Antrim Civic Centre and new flowerbeds will be created at Whiteabbey and Antrim.



The move comes after Jordanstown woman Brenda Doherty last month approached Antrim and Newtownabbey Council about marking one year since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brenda’s mother, Ruth Burke, was the first woman to die from Covid-19 in the North.



Brenda said: “I am very grateful for the support the Council have shown me. There are lots of families like mine that did not get to have a proper celebration for the lives lost for many illnesses not just Covid-19. We must also remember those who have lost their jobs and businesses as a result of this pandemic.”



Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Jim Montgomery, said: “I have seen the pain and devastation of families affected by Covid-19 and other bereaved families that have lost loved ones and who have been denied a proper mourning. We hope that these memorials will be a lasting way for both families and our community to reflect and remember.”