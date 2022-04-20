Safety packs for those feeling vulnerable after recent burglaries

SAFETY: Paula Kerr, CRJ Coordinator and Chair of The Upper Falls Community Safety Forum, is offering safety packs to those who feel vulnerable

FOLLOWING a series of burglaries and attempted break-ins in recent weeks in the greater Andersonstown area, Community Restorative Justice have made safety packs available for anyone who is feeling unsafe or affected by crime and anti-social behaviour.

Paula Kerr, Coordinator for Community Restorative Justice Ireland and Chair of The Upper Falls Community Safety Forum, said: "Through our community safety events we are aware of the impact that crime has on this community, and through our Feeling Safe project we have asked residents, in terms of safety, what worries them and what do they think would make them feel safe.

"Bogus callers, scammers, burglaries and home security are the dominant issues, we also get many comments from people worrying about their elderly or vulnerable relatives who live on their own, or concerns for those affected by domestic violence.

"These packs have been funded by the West Belfast District Policing & Community Safety Partnership and are supported by the West Belfast Community Safety Forum. They contain a selection of home and personal safety equipment as well as a selection of useful information and telephone numbers."

If anyone would like to apply for a pack please contact Paula Kerr at Community Restorative Justice Ireland on 02895212131 (please note there are a limited amount of packs).