CLOSING: The Crooked Glen in Crumlin village is to close at the end of this month

A CRUMLIN restaurant and bar is to close its doors at the end of the month after three-and-a-half years serving the local community.

The Crooked Glen will close on October 30.

Owners Laurence and Damien Burns cited the effects of the pandemic and rising costs for the pending closure.

"After three-and-a-half fun-filled years we are closing the doors," explained Laurence.

"Due to the debt accrued during the pandemic, the rising costs of doing business, the energy costs and rising cost of materials we unfortunately have struggled to make our business work.

"At this time we would like to take this opportunity to thank some people. Firstly our suppliers with whom we wouldn’t have lasted as long as we did.

END OF AN ERA: Laurence and Damien Burns

"Our partners, those groups, clubs, societies and teams with whom we had sponsorships we are sorry we aren’t able to continue our support but wish you all the best for the future.

"Our customers, many of whom we now consider friends for life, thank you so much for all the memories we will cherish.

"Lastly to our staff, you really are the lifeblood of The Crooked Glen, a family, a space to come and where the craic was endless. Damien and myself are forever in your debt.

"We want everyone who has vouchers to use them up in the next three weeks. You can use them for food or drink and it will be great to see you all during our last few weeks.

"Finally we want to go out as we came in, with a party!! Details of our closing weekend party will be released in the next few days

"Once again thank you for all your support over the last four years. We have had a blast."



