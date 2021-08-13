SMALL BIZ SPOTLIGHT: Crown set for grand opening of Saintfield Road store

PAINTING or decorating? Whether you’re a professional or a novice, there’s nowhere better to start than at Crown Decorating Centre on the Saintfield Road in Belfast.

With a heritage dating back to 1777, Crown Paints have been making paint for longer than most. So you can be sure that every tin is crafted with over 200 years of knowledge, experience and passion.

Their professional finishes, notably Crown Trade, Sandtex Trade and Sadolin are specified for some of the most prestigious buildings in the UK, whilst household names brands, such as Crown have found favour with several generations of home owners.

Over on the Saintfield Road, the Crown team are looking forward to the grand opening of their new store.

Opened to the public since last November, the store will be officially opened by former Ulster and Ireland rugby player, Stephen Ferris on Monday (August 16) from 12-1.30pm.

There will also be an opportunity to meet Karen Burns, Crown Paints Interior Designer, who will be at the store from 7.30am to 5pm for all your decorating questions and needs.

With giveaways and light refreshments available, the public are invited to come along and celebrate the grand opening – and you can even avail of 30 per cent off your first purchase.

There is also your chance to get involved in a free raffle with three Ulster Rugby shirts and three rugby balls to be won!

Branch Manager Cathy McQuaid, who has over 20 years experience within the Crown Paints family, is delighted to be working alongside her new colleagues Dave Marron and Anthony McManus.

She is extremely excited by the opportunity to develop this newest Crown Decorating Centre to service the decorating needs of South Belfast

Branch Manager, Cathy McQuaid

“We have everything you need for your project, whether it’s indoors or outdoors,” she said.

“With leading brands and professional quality paints from Crown, Sandtex and Sadolin, we’ve got you covered plus a huge range of painting accessories and wallpapers right on your doorstep.

“Our team are on hand to give you expert advice on paint choice, colour and we even offer an interior design service – and can create colours in store just for you, with our instant colour matching service.

“Crown Decorating Centres – we help everyone paint their own possible!

“I would invite everyone to come along to the store on Monday and celebrate our grand opening in South Belfast.”

Crown Decorating Centre

188 Saintfield Road

Belfast

BT8 6HG

Tel: 028 9079 5728

Opening Hours

Monday to Friday- 7.30am-5pm

Saturday 9am-5pm

Sunday- Closed