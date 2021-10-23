Crumlin Road-based Girl Guides celebrate community grant

WELCOME FUNDING: Girl Guide member Katie Hutchinson with her mother, Power NI employee and volunteer Susan Hutchinson and Gwen Simmons from 57th B Girl Guides.

A NORTH Belfast Girl Guides group have received funding to purchase camping equipment to allow more girls to take part in their outdoor camping activities.

Crumlin Road-based 57th B Girl Guides received a £300 community grant from Power NI, the leading energy supplier in the North.

They were nominated by Power NI employee, Susan Hutchinson, as part of the company’s staff sponsorship scheme ‘Helping Hands’, which gives staff the opportunity to put forward local groups and organisations for funding.

Thanks to the donation, the group was able to purchase a four-person tunnel tent, which will be used by the Girl Guides for camping trips.

The 57th B Girl Guides was founded 19th October 1931 and will celebrate their 90th birthday this month. Participation in the Girl Guides gives girls aged ten years and over experiences and key skills which they can take with them through life in areas such as teamwork, leadership skills and public speaking.

With the help of Power NI, the girl guides will have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and learn camping skills, whilst making new friends.

Grateful for the funding, Power NI employee Susan Hutchinson said: “As a Power NI employee, I am thrilled to be able to help the 57th B Girl Guides receive a grant of £300.

“The Girl Guide company is a fantastic group of girls, led by a dedicated and caring volunteer leader.

“The grant provided by the Power NI Helping Hands Scheme will be used to purchase a new tent, which will increase the number of girls in the group able to take part in outdoor camping activities. Thank you Power NI.”

Leader of the 57th B Girl Guides, Gwen Simmons added: “Without the generous donation from Power NI, we would be unable to offer camping opportunities to all our girls.

“The new tent will enable more girls to enjoy learning outdoor skills, while sleeping in a tent for the first time. We are very grateful to the Helping Hands Scheme.”