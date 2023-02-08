Investigation into sectarian abuse aimed at North Belfast club

NORTH Belfast football club Crumlin Star FC say they are "disgusted" after management, officials, women and children were subject to sectarian abuse during a game at the weekend.

The abuse is alleged to have happened during Saturday's NAFL Premier League game between Islandmagee FC and Crumlin Star FC at Wilbourne Park at Islandmagee.

In a statement, the Ardoyne club said: "Crumlin Star Football Club would like to record its disgust of the abuse towards management, officials, women and children by a faction of so-called Islandmagee FC supporters at yesterday's NAFL Premier League Game at Wilbourne Park.

"After scoring a winning goal in added time we were subjected to a torrent of sectarian abuse from fans behind the goal.

"This included being called Fenian b******s. The club manager's wife was called a Fenian w***e and similar abuse was hurled at the manager's daughter.

"The five-year-old son of our club Secretary was left traumatised and in tears as his father was threatened with bottles and glasses.

"Our supporters were further threatened and abused with sectarian bile on leaving the ground and the car of the manager's wife and daughter was attacked upon leaving.

"We at Crumlin Star are totally disgusted with this abuse particularly that of women and children.

"We have reported these incidents to the Chairman of the Northern Amateur Football League."

Responding to the claims, Islandmagee FC said in a statement: "We would like to make clear that the officials, committee, players, management and supporters of Islandmagee Football Club in no way condone any form of sectarianism.

"As a mixed club consisting of people from all different backgrounds and religions over the years this is something that would never be tolerated at Islandmagee.

"The club will be fully investigating the allegations circulating on social media regarding this and will not be making any further comment until the full facts have been presented to the appropriate governing bodies."