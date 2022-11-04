North Focus: Cumann Cultúrtha opens new chapter for Irish language

CUMANN Cultúrtha Mhic Reachtain is an Irish language not for profit organisation which was established in North Belfast in 2000, and is registered as a charity.

First based at 156 Antrim Road, which was a single-terrace house, the organisation are now in Áras Mhic Reachtain, located at 283-289 Antrim Road, opposite the Waterworks.

Cumann Cultúrtha Mhic Reachtain is all bout the promotion of the Irish language through the mediums of education, culture and the arts.

They also facilitate music concerts, dramas, lectures, debates, book and CD launches, singing and drama workshops, art workshops, youth training, Irish classes and the McCracken Summer School – all through the medium of Irish.

Daithí Mac Uait is Oifigeach Ealaíon Gaeilge (Irish-Language Arts Officer) at Cumann Cultúrtha Mhic Reachtain.

"We were founded back in 2000 with the first McCracken summer school," he explained.

"The focus is on promoting Irish language in North Belfast with talks, classes, traditional music workshops, social events, quizzes and concerts.

"Over the years, our reputation for the summer school has grown. We have people coming from all over Ireland, across the water and even from the USA.

"We are a real melting pot for everything Irish. It is essential for North Belfast to have somewhere like this.

"It is important to keep promoting the Irish language, for those learning it and for those who are fluent to come along, attend events and meet other gaeilgeoirí.

"The Irish language is expanding, especially in North Belfast with plans for a second Irish medium secondary school in the pipeline.

"The social aspect is also important, with our concerts and other events. We host world class Irish musicians in the Barr ‘a Tí, which literally means ‘Top of the House’ and is our concert hall."

Like so many organisations, Cumann Cultúrtha Mhic Reachtain were forced to change during the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the time allowed them to expand the facilities at the building.

"The impact of COVID was massive on the classes and our events," added Daithí.

"Our biggest concern was the elderly members of the community who come here. Some of them were not as technology minded as others.

"We put all our classes online through Zoom and other technology.

"We put some of our events live on social media, including talks and gigs.

"COVID gave us time to look at the building and think what could we do to improve the facilities.

"We had a new fire alarm system in and a new ceiling in the Barr a Tí. We got new seats and staging and painted the place.

"We were ready to go with our new concert hall and we now host regular events throughout the week.

"We looked at redeveloping downstairs as well and opened Caifé Ceoil, our coffee shop in July past."

As for the future, Daithí is awaiting approval on plans for further expansion of the building.

"Moving forward, we are looking to expand again," he said.

"We put in a major application earlier this year to expand the building. We are hoping to install a lift to improve disability access.

"We are also hoping to turn the back of the building into an arts and business hub. It is an investment of over £1 million if we are successful.

"It will allow us to create more jobs and attract more people to the building.

"We rely on main funders, who enable us to operate, develop, grow and expand our output. I would like to thank Foras na Gaeilge, Arts Council NI, Belfast City Council, Ciste Infheistíochta Gaeilge, Department for Communities and the Rank Foundation."

Classes run every Monday and Wednesday from 7pm-9pm, every Tuesday and Thursday morning from 10.30am with conversation circles every Wednesday and Friday morning from 11am.

An Irish class at Cumann Cultúrtha Mhic Reachtain

Music classes for kids run every Monday 3:45pm, and singing classes every Tuesday at 12.30pm for adults, and every Wednesday for children.

Their main festivals include Sean-Nós na Fearsaide (every February), Scoil Samhraidh Mhic Reachtain (every July) and Éigse Loch Lao (in conjunction with Ulster University, (every November).