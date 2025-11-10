AGRICULTURE Minister Andrew Muir has visited Colin Glen Forest Park in the West of the city.

Local MLA Órlaithí Flynn invited the minister out following issues around vandalism and anti-social behaviour in the park, and is hopeful of government support to enhance the work that goes on there.

“The park has so much potential and it’s vital we make the most of it for the benefit of the whole community,” said the Sinn Féin woman.

“I’m hopeful that with the right support and investment, we can deliver the improvements needed to make Colin Glen more accessible, welcoming and enjoyable for everyone.”

During his visit, Minister Muir met with park trustees and local representatives to discuss opportunities for enhanced environmental management, improved security and funding to ensure the park continues to thrive as a safe and vibrant community space.

Colin Glen Forest Park attracts thousands of visitors each year. Local representatives hope that renewed government support and investment will help enhance community use of the park, whilst tackling ongoing challenges.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey added: "We welcome the Minister meeting us today to talk about the problems and opportunities at Colin Glen Forest Park.

"All agencies must continue to work to ensure the sustainability of this vital green space within our community".