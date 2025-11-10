PUPILS at Holy Trinity Primary School received a lesson in democracy and politics from West Belfast MP Paul Maskey.

The visit was organised by Fiona Payne, Education and Engagement Officer at the Westminster Parliament.

"I travel around primary and post-primary schools and talk to young people about democracy and how they can contact their elected representatives, help them understand how laws are made and how they can contribute to politics as young people," she explained.

"I think it is very important for children to learn from a young age what it means to live in a democratic society and have a good understanding before they can participate when they are older by voting.

"I want the children to learn that their voices are important and they are valued and hope that they do participate in democracy from a young age

"I want to thank Paul for coming along today to share his experiences as MP and tell the children what it is like to be an elected representative."

Paul Maskey said: "It was great to be in Holy Trinity today to discuss my role as an MP, how decisions are made that affect our communities and most importantly listening to young people on issues that matter to them.

"It is so important that our young people understand how laws and decisions are made that affect their lives and I am so encouraged about how interested they were in decision-making.

"The young people raised issues around food prices, needing more bins on streets, protecting the environment and campaigning for school to be a four-day week.

"We hopefully have a lot of campaigners and future decision-makers in the room."