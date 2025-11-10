SPÓRTLANN na hÉireann on the Falls Road has a fresh buzz this autumn following the arrival of a new Irish language-run coffee hub.

The Gaeltacht Quarter’s busiest facility is now home to Le Grá Coffee, an exciting new venture by Gaeilgeoir entrepreneur Úna Nic Aoidh.

Le Grá is the latest addition to the fast-developing Spórtlann complex, a vital community space on the Falls Road, co-located with Coláiste Feirste school.

Úna, a granddaughter of Irish language community innovator Séamus Mac Seáin, explained: “Spórtlann has been growing and growing and there are huge opportunities at the facility. I’ve dreamed of starting my own catering company for quite a while, so when the opening at the Spórtlann came up I jumped at it.

“I knew that with the existing footfall we could make it a success with good service, a fáilte mór Gaelach, and great coffee served Le Grá – with love.”

Spórtlann's Seán Mistéil said: “Úna is part of the generation who will drive the Irish language forward into its next stage of development. They are creative, ambitious and have a crystal clear understanding of the transformative power of the Irish language. They are miles ahead of policy makers.

“Spórtlann is a centrepiece organisation. Alongside Le Grá, and the thousand plus pupils who pass through the doors of Coláiste Feirste, we are home to health and wellbeing project GaelBeo, personal training service Spórtúil, the pathbreaking heritage initiative GaelStair, Irish language GAA club Laochra Loch Lao, and the annual Irish Language-led anti-racism week.

“Our pitches and sports halls are packed, our Irish language services are expanding, and Le Grá gives people yet another reason to come, to socialise, and to make the most of this wonderful community asset.”