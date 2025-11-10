A REPORT on re-naming streets is to be brought before a Belfast City Council after a councillor raised concerns over streets named after disgraced royal Prince Andrew.

It comes after a formal process was initiated to remove Prince Andrew's titles over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew, who will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, has strongly denied all wrongdoing.

Veteran US women's rights lawyer Gloria Allred has represented 27 survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and has called for street names associated with the disgraced royal to be changed.

At Monday evening's full Council meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Conor McKay asked how streets could be re-named. There is a Prince Andrew Park and Prince Andrew Gardens, both off the Donegall Road in South Belfast.

"Gloria Allred represents Jeffrey Epstein's victims and we have heard about her initiative to remove references to Andrew Windsor from street names," he said.

"We commend the bravery and determination of the victims who have been unrelenting in their pursuit of justice.

"Re-imaging our public spaces and street signs is one way we can show solidarity with the victims and signal we are a modern city that reflects better values of our residents."

"There should be no civic recognition or celebration of Prince Andrew."

Chief Executive John Walsh said that with the consent of the rest of the parties in the Chamber (which was agreed) he would be happy to bring a report back to Committee later this month.