Dáithí switches on Belfast's Christmas lights

BALLYMURPHY boy Dáithí Mac Gabhann was the special guest in Belfast city centre at the weekend as he helped switch on the city's Christmas lights.

The six-year-old organ donation campaigner, who is on a transplant waiting list, told the thousands watching that he wanted a new heart from Santa this Christmas.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Ryan Murphy was also in attendance and joined Cool FM presenters Pete Snodden, Rebecca McKinney and Paulo Ross for the big switch-on.

What a brill evening we had at our #LetsGlowBelfast Christmas lights switch-on last night!



So much local talent on stage & great to have @donate4daithi joining @cllrryanmuphy to turn on the lights. ✨🎄



Loads more pics on our Facebook page & look out for our video tomorrow too. pic.twitter.com/JqNOPU53nS — Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) November 19, 2023

The event featured music, dance and an excerpt from the Lyric Theatre’s new musical production of Hansel and Gretel, written by Derry Girls star Tara-Lynne O’Neill.

Saturday also saw the opening of the annual Belfast Christmas Market in the grounds of Belfast City Hall.