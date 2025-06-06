Dáithí receives letter from former US President Bill Clinton

A WEST Belfast boy has received a special letter from former US President Bill Clinton.

Dáithí Mac Gabhann (8) from Ballymurphy has been waiting on a heart transplant for seven years.

The youngster inspired a change to the law, known as Dáithí's Law, meaning that most adults are now considered as potential organ donors after their death, unless they actively opt out. In 2023, Dáithí was awarded the Freedom of the City in recognition of his campaign to raise awareness around organ donation.

After visiting the Freedom of the City exhibition in Belfast City Hall, Dáithí's father, Máirtín reached out to Queen's University about the visit. Just last week, Máirtín received a letter from 'William Jefferson Clinton', otherwise known as Bill Clinton.

President Clinton said he was "proud" to share the Freemen of Belfast title with Dáithí. He was awarded the honour himself in 2018.

"As someone who had heart surgery myself, I know how scary it can be and I'm so impressed by the bravery you've shown throughout your life," the former US President said.

It’s not every day a letter comes through door in Ballymurphy from a former US President… 🩷 #OrganDonation @BillClinton pic.twitter.com/3avbWOVAqM — Donate4Dáithí (@Donate4Daithi) May 30, 2025

"I'm also deeply inspired by the way you and your family have worked hard to make positive change across Northern Ireland. Our world would be better if there were more people like you!

"I hope I'll have the chance to meet you and your family the next time I'm in Belfast. Until then, keep up your great work, and know that you have a big fan pulling for you in New York."

The letter was signed by Bill Clinton, who added, "Keep going!"