Dáithí's family mark three year wait for new heart with organ donation initiative

THE family of four-year-old Ballymurphy boy Dáithí Mac Gabhann are urging people to join their June challenge to "talk and walk" about organ donation.



Dáithí was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and now requires a heart transplant to save his life.



June 1 marks three years since Dáithí joined the waiting list for the gift of a new heart, and his campaigning family, who set up the Donate4Dáithí campaign to raise awareness of organ donation, have come up with the ‘Let’s Talk & Walk About It’ initiative to encourage people to chat about organ donation over a walk, a run or cycle.

LET’S TALK & WALK ABOUT IT!



Why June and what is the significance with the number 3?



- On 1st of June 2021, Dáithí will be 3 years on the waiting list for the gift of a new heart and we’re asking for your help once more.



Dáithí’s parents started their campaign shortly after finding out the devastating news, that their son’s only hope was the gift of a new heart.



Dáithí’s mother Seph Ní Mhealláin said that taking part in this June challenge could help save many lives.



“Dáithí will be three years on the waiting list for the gift of a new heart on the first day of our June Challenge and we are asking as many people as possible to get involved,” she said.



“This is not fundraising challenge, it’s all about raising awareness and creating hope for children on the waiting list, like Dáithí.



“We are in unique and privileged position that families reach out to us and also share their organ donation stories with us. We know that people have agreed to organ donation and agreed to donate loved ones’ organs, as they were touched by Dáithí’s story. We truly believe that talking about organ donation and sharing our Dáithí’s experience has helped with shifting society’s attitudes towards organ donation, especially paediatric organ donation.”



Dáithí’s father Máirtín is hoping that the public will again support their campaign during the month of June and that hundreds of people will take part throughout the month.

“Talking about organ donation is so important,” he added.



“In many cases, people hear the words organ donation for the first time at a time when a tragedy has just occurred, and we are trying to change that. Hearing about organ donation for the first time in an intensive care ward after a tragedy has occurred must be so difficult for families. We are trying to change that through our Donate4Dáithí campaign and want people to be organ donation aware and to make it the norm in society, like in other European countries.



"Only one per cent of the population will pass away in circumstances where organ donation can take place and if families do not know what their loved ones’ wishes are then a precious gift of life can be lost for those enduring the agonising wait on an organ.

“We’re encouraging everyone to take part in this very simple initiative during the month of June, that could potentially save lives. There will be a theme around the number three and we hope that people can encourage three people to consider joining the register, three people to share the organ donation decision with loved one, all while walking three kilometres or three miles per day. All you have to do, on top of that, is to wear pink!”



More information on the Donate4Dáithí campaign and June challenge can be found on their website or on the campaigns social media channels @Donate4Dáithí.

To join the NHS Organ Donor Register, click here.