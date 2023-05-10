Tributes to Damien Gibney, a life-long republican, first elected to Lisburn Council in 1985

TRIBUTES have been paid to a former Sinn Féin councillor, who will be remembered as a "life-long republican".

Damien Gibney, a Twinbrook native passed away peacefully at home on May 4.

Damien was the first Sinn Féin councillor elected to Lisburn Borough Council alongside Pat Rice in 1985, aged just 25-years old.

He was a founding member of the Twinbrook Tenants and Community Association, chairperson of local advice centres and a member of the Lisburn District Health and Services Committee.

Paul Butler, who was elected himself to Lisburn Borough Council in 1997 remembers his former party colleague fondly.

"Damien Gibney and Pat Rice were the first two councillors elected for the Twinbrook and Poleglass area to Lisburn Council," he said.

"They were going into a very hostile environment. They were verbally abused at every meeting. Damien was also assaulted and had a lifelong injury out of it in his back.

"We remember Damien from those days when he was brave enough to put his head above the trenches and represent the people of Twinbrook and Poleglass.

"I ended up getting elected to Lisburn Council soon after. I was there for three terms and Damien was very much part of the election team.

"He moved to Dublin in his later life and worked in the community sector before coming back to Belfast.

"He was a life-long republican, even during recent years when he was in ill-health.

"I feel very saddened by his death. My condolences go out to his family."

Damien is survived by his wife, May, cherished father of Sinead and much loved father-in-law of Neil.

Damien will repose at his late residence, 14 Riverdale Park South until Tuesday, May 9.

A Funeral Service will be held at St Luke’s Church at 10am on Tuesday, May 16. Cremation to follow in Roselawn Crematorium.

Damien will be sorely missed by his heart broken wife, daughter, son-in-law, brothers, sisters and wider family circle.