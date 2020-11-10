TRIBUTE: Danny Collins laid to rest

LOSS: The all-conquering Oliver Plunkett Amateur League team of the 80s. Danny Collins is third from the right, front row.

The death has taken place of Danny Collins (61) of Hillhead Crescent, Andersonstown.

A former Ulster Bank worker, Danny was also part of the renowned Oliver Plunkett soccer team of the 1980s which swept all before it.

The father-of-four passed away on 1 November. Due to Covid restrictions, the family was unable to allow friends and colleagues to attend the wake at his home. However, during the wake, the curtains in the front room where Danny was laid out were opened from time-to-time to allow mourners to pay their respects from outside the house.

"DEEP FAITH": The late Danny Collins

Seoirse Caldwell, who first met Danny at school, described him as a person of "deep faith and great character".

"I had the privilege of befriending Danny in the early 70s when we attended the Christian Brothers Secondary School Glen Road," recalls Seoirse. Danny and Seoirse later transferred together to St Mary's Christian Brothers Grammar School across the road in 1975.

"I remember Danny as a likeable, friendly and keen student excelling in a number of subjects," says Seoirse. "He was always generous with his time and support for his struggling class mates, often coaching and motivating others individually or in small groups.

"He was passionate about sport, particularly football and basketball, providing leadership and inspiration to other players and always encouraging and prioritising a team effort. Danny had an immense appreciation for the strong faith that he inherited from his parents and these convictions were at the very centre of his relationships with family, friends and neighbours."

During a career spent with the Ulster Bank, Danny was a popular figure with both branch visitors and with colleagues at the company's Danesfort headquarters.

"I am devastated," wrote former colleague Nicola McCann on Facebook. "I absolutely adored Danny. I am so grateful to have known and worked with him. He never stopped making me smile and I'll cherish the laughs and chats we had together. On my last day he give me a big Danny bearhug and told me how well I would do, I’ve always remembered that."

Added Seoirse: "To all who had the pleasure of Danny’s company the experience was that of a generous, caring and affable person with a good story and a great sense of humour.

"As we both took separate paths, it was always a pleasure to meet up with Danny as two granddas catching up with news about family and friends. During these conversations, Danny’s immense pride and love for his wife Kate and children and grandchildren was evident. In his own humble way he felt blessed by his wide family circle and many great friends.

MOURNED: Danny Collins sporting the famed black and white strip of St Oliver Plunkett's renowned Amateur League team of the eighties

"At Danny’s funeral I overheard a mourner comment that Danny never had a negative word to say about anyone and always witnessed the good in people. I can think of no more powerful testimony to his great character, outlook and deep faith."

The Collins family have created a Facebook Condolences Page for Danny.

Danny's funeral took place with limited numbers attending, due to Coronavirus protocols, from St Oliver Plunkett Church on 4 November and he was laid to rest at St Joseph's Cemetery, Glenavy.

Danny Collins is survived by his wife Kate, children Emma, Daniel, Jonny and Caitlin, and grandchildren Meabh, Darragh and Charlie.

Ar dheis láimh Dé go raibh sé.