Gerry Adams libel case against BBC gets underway in Dublin

ADAMANT: Gerry Adams speaking to the press outside court this morning

FORMER Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams’ libel case against the BBC has got underway at the High Court in Dublin today.



Mr Adams is claiming that he was defamed in a 2016 BBC NI Spotlight programme which alleged that he sanctioned the murder of informer Denis Donaldson. Mr Donaldson was shot dead in 2006 in Donegal. The Real IRA claimed responsibility for the killing. Originally from the Short Strand area of Belfast, Denis Donaldson was a member of Sinn Féin.

Mr Adams also claims he was defamed in a BBC online article based on the broadcast.

The former West Belfast MP and former Louth TD denies any involvement.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mr Adams' lawyer said that the BBC Spotlight programme did not air in June as planned after the BBC failed to get a reply from Gerry Adams after writing to him at his constituency office in County Louth.

He said that after being contacted again, a solicitor wrote a letter back to the BBC on behalf of Mr Adams stating that he had no knowledge of the killing and murder of Denis Donaldson.

The letter also rejected suggestions that Mr Adams had been consulted about what had happened to Denis Donaldson.

After his lawyer's opening statement, Mr Adams went into the witness box for about 40 minutes.

He answered questions from his barrister about his family background and political matters in Northern Ireland in the 1950s and 1960s.

Speaking outside the High Court this morning, Mr Adams said: “In 2016 the BBC Spotlight programme broadcast a malicious and totally untrue accusation about me.

"I sought a retraction and an apology which they dismissed a number of times.

"I am here to correct this and I hope that that will be the outcome.”

Denis Donaldson

Asked about the issue of compensation Mr Adams said that he would, as in an earlier court case, donate any compensation to good causes.