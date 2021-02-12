Danny McClean funeral: ‘Violence does not serve any authentic purpose’, mourners told

FINAL JOURNEY: The funeral of Danny McClean was held at St Teresa's Church on the Glen Road on Friday morning

VIOLENCE does not serve any authentic purpose, mourners have been told at the funeral of West Belfast man Danny McClean.

The 54-year-old taxi driver was murdered after being shot multiple times as he sat in a parked car outside McGrath’s bar on the Cliftonville Road in North Belfast on February 3.

His funeral Mass was held at St Teresa’s Church on the Glen Road on Friday morning.

Addressing mourners, Fr Gabriel Lyons said it was a “hard time” for his family who have “many questions”.

“Violence cannot serve any authentic purpose,” he said. “It brings a future of hopelessness and sadness in our world.

“No one has a right to take another life. All human life belongs to God.

“Daniel’s family has been robbed of his future. No family or loved ones cannot forget the horrors of a sudden death. Your lives have been rewritten.”

Daniel 'Danny' McClean

Speaking at the Mass, his daughter Emma said: “As everyone knows, my daddy was a Liverpool fanatic.

“He lived for his girls, until his grandson Conan arrived which he said was the happiest day.

“He would have gone to the ends of the earth for anyone. He was always a joker.

“You made us proud to call you our daddy. Forever in our hearts. You’ll never walk alone.”

Three men arrested in connection with the murder have been released unconditionally.

The detective leading the murder investigation is appealing to the public for help with their enquiries.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: "I am appealing to the public, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time or those local residents with private CCTV or dashcam footage.

“I am appealing to the public to help us, particularly If you were in the Cliftonville Road and Clifton Crescent area between about 7.30pm and 8.30pm to come and talk to us,” he added.

“I would also appeal to local residents with private CCTV or dashcam footage from around that period to get in touch."

And the lead investigator says someone in the community knows those involved in the attack.

“I want any of these people to come and talk to us and piece together things in order to advance those lines of enquiry that are most valid and find a way forward. Answers to many of the countless questions relating to Danny’s murder lie within the community.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information to talk to us. Please pick up the phone and tell us what you know."

A PSNI online Major Incident Public Portal can be used by the public to provide information about the shooting or to upload photographs, video or dash-cam footage at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI21Q02-PO1

Anyone with information can phone detectives on 101, quoting reference 1593 02/02/21, or use the MIPP portal. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Danny McClean is survived by his partner, Nicola, daughters, Emma and Chloe, step-child Grace and grandson Conan.