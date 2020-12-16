Postie turned paramedic wins praise from MP

RELUCTANT HERO: Danny Burns used his experience with St John's Ambulance to treat the injured man

THE quick actions of a postman is being credited with saving the life of a young man in Ardoyne.

Danny Burns, who has been a postal worker in the area for 30 years, was alerted last Wednesday (December 2) to a young male in distress who was bleeding heavily.

Danny, who is trained in first aid experience and also a volunteer with St John’s Ambulance was able to apply pressure to the wound until paramedics arrived on the scene.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Danny says he does want to be portrayed as a hero for his actions but says the incident shows the importance of being trained in first aid.

“I don’t want to be portrayed as a hero,” he said.

“I volunteer with St John’s Ambulance so I have that first aid type of training.

“I was doing my round in Ardoyne and a guy saw me and called me to his attention.

“There was a young man who was bleeding very heavily from his forearm. The blood loss was massive.

“I was able to help by applying pressure to the severed wound until the medical professionals arrived.

“I am first aid trained so I felt duty bound to help out.

“The young fella was taken to hospital and told the intervention was important and probably saved his life.

“I wish him all the best in the future and hope that he gets the required help that he needs.

“I think my intervention proves how important first aid training is. I just happened to be there at the time and I was able to help out.

“I would encourage people to get trained up in first aid. It is so important and could save someone’s life.”

North Belfast MP John Finucane praised Danny’s actions.

“This local postal worker intervened and may have saved a life.

“The prompt action to render first aid to the resident was vital in buying time until paramedics arrived.

“Pressure was applied to a potentially life threatening wound by the postal worker which clearly was a critical intervention.

“Our postal workers are a credit to the community watching out for many of our most vulnerable citizens daily.

“I hope the person makes a speedy recovery and gets the support they need to make a full recovery.”