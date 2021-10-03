Danske Bank investing in major upgrade of Forestside branch

THE Danske Bank branch in Forestside Shopping Centre in South Belfast has closed temporarily for refurbishment.

When reopened, the bank will include state of the art facilities, with dedicated areas for assisted service and advisory service.

It will also feature a specific customer service area with various self-service machines, including an automated deposit machine and two cash machines, one of which will have deposit functionality.

Aisling Press, Managing Director of Danske Personal Banking, said: “The world of banking is changing, and the banking needs and expectations of our customers change along with it. But for us, it’s all about providing choice for our customers – while these changing behaviours have increased investment in evolving digital solutions to support customers, we also know how important our branch network is to our customers.

“Over the past five years we’ve invested over £5.5 million in transforming 17 of our branches to help meet those needs. Feedback from customers following those refurbishments has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re looking forward to completing the Forestside transformation.

“The branch design journey started with our customers in mind, to ensure we can deliver the best possible customer experience and we can’t wait to share it with our customers. When complete they can expect a warm welcome from familiar colleagues, in modern surroundings, with enhanced digital and service options to support them.

“We understand the temporary closure may be inconvenient for some customers, but by doing so we’ll be able to complete work and open the new branch much sooner. There are a range of alternative branches and banking options during the refurbishment, but I would encourage any customers with concerns to reach out to us.”

During the temporary closure of the Forestside branch, customers are able to use the bank’s newly fitted self-service wall in the shopping centre.

Available during shopping centre opening times, the wall includes cash machines (including euro notes), automated deposit machines and an express deposit box for business lodgements.

Customers are also welcome to use any Danske Bank branch in the North – nearby branches include Knock, Donegall Square West and the Kennedy Centre.

The branch is scheduled to re-open on Monday, November 1 at 9.30am.